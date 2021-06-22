Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 182.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $496.99. 101,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.14 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

