Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $143.16. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $142.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

