Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2,157.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,772,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.34. 25,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $311.27 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

