Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 252.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,276.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 37,693 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,895,584. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

