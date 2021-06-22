MVL (MVL) Price Down 43.2% Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 41.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. MVL has a total market capitalization of $99.62 million and $3,503.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00020221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00626265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.64 or 0.07137697 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,940,012,528 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

