MyWish (WISH) Price Tops $0.19

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. MyWish has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $916.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.19 or 0.00638659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00078193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038883 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

