N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.74). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 55.10 ($0.72), with a volume of 915,131 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £253.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.88.

In other news, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 7,375,000 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.