Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post sales of $805.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $795.00 million and the highest is $829.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $699.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $180.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.