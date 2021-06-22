National Bankshares Reiterates “C$6.50” Price Target for Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) has been assigned a C$6.50 price objective by analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 81.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

ITR stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,509. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.08 and a 52 week high of C$5.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.70.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

