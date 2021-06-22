National Express Group (LON:NEX) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 87.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Express Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 270.83 ($3.54).

National Express Group stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 281.20 ($3.67). The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.10.

In related news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

