National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 1,020 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,033.69 ($13.51).

NG opened at GBX 926.90 ($12.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 922.18. The firm has a market cap of £32.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

