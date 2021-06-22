National Grid (LON:NG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Grid plc (LON:NG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 932.30 ($12.18). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 924.90 ($12.08), with a volume of 9,882,207 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,026.77 ($13.41).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 922.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The company has a market cap of £32.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 105.83%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

