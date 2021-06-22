National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
NYSE:NGG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. 5,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
