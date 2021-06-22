National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. 5,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in National Grid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 219.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.