National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.54

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

