NativeCoin Price Down 47.5% Over Last Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $7,841.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00032671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00181389 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

