Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Navient worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.83. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

