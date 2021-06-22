Nebulas Price Down 35.7% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $16.63 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00089638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.29 or 0.00644385 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,688,268 coins and its circulating supply is 59,164,194 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.