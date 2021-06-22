Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.67 million, a PE ratio of -53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $9,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 119.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 384,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

