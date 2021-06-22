Neo (NEO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $749.94 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Neo has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $749.94 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $31.91 or 0.00093471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046541 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

