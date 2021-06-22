NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.54

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $69.73, with a volume of 337867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

