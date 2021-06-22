NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.54

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $69.73, with a volume of 337867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
