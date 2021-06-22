NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.54

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $69.73, with a volume of 337867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 179.38.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

