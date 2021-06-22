Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Doug Janzen Buys 48,398 Shares

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen purchased 48,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,580.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,552.49.
Shares of TSE NVC traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.78. 46,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,876. Neovasc Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$6.07.
Neovasc Company Profile
