Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Doug Janzen Buys 48,398 Shares

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen purchased 48,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,580.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,552.49.

Shares of TSE NVC traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.78. 46,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,876. Neovasc Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$6.07.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

