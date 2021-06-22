Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0122 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $325.40 million and $25.38 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,437.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,874.70 or 0.05779457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.01359146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00367558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00112101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.11 or 0.00632328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.00367703 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039063 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,585,819,688 coins and its circulating supply is 26,775,414,048 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

