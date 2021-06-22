Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Shares Down 0.1%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $122.60 and last traded at $124.71. 11,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 27,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Nestlé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

