NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is Skba Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. NetApp comprises 3.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of NetApp worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,865,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

NetApp stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.00. 10,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

