Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 557,286 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,286 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.17% of salesforce.com worth $336,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.82. The company had a trading volume of 70,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,622 shares of company stock worth $51,055,456. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

