Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 124.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,822,330 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.85% of Amphenol worth $336,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.5% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 145,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,687 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,114,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,508,000 after purchasing an additional 556,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,031. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $69.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

