Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 290,065 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,065 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.16% of Visa worth $662,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Shares of V traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.74. 76,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

