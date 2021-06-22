Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.67% of Activision Blizzard worth $484,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,814,000 after buying an additional 856,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

ATVI traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,986. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.