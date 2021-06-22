Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $328.88 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Danaher worth $328,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $262.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.