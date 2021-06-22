Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $329.90 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.39% of Lam Research worth $329,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $622.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.32. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.95.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.