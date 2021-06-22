Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $364.73 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.23% of Costco Wholesale worth $364,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 89.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 50.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 273,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.57. 53,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,900. The company has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.40 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

