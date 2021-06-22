Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 17,697 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.91% of IHS Markit worth $372,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 4,661.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 253,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 248,158 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 133,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.55. 9,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

