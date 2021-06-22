Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 402,491 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,491 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.77% of L3Harris Technologies worth $319,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,315. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

