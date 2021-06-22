Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 159,186 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.16% of Adobe worth $369,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $569.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,995. The company has a market capitalization of $271.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $570.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $508.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

