Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,029 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.32% of BlackRock worth $366,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $867.65. 3,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,255. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $849.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $528.63 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The company has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

