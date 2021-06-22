Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading Up 9.7%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) shares shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.10 and last traded at $178.66. 16,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 437,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

