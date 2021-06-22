New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.27 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of The AZEK worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after buying an additional 508,585 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,162,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,919,000 after buying an additional 490,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $58,267.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,505 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZEK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -61.88.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.