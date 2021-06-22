New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.04

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 77000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.96 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

