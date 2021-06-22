News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 114.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in News by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in News by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.97 and a beta of 1.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

