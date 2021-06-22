Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.78 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002116 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $107.78 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00105854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00154294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.62 or 0.99914401 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,689,050 coins and its circulating supply is 157,039,403 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

