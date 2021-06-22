NextDAO Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $164,312.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00045574 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,034,860,544 coins and its circulating supply is 1,994,628,435 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

