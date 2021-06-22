NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,537. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

