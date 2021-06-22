Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 103,764 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 103,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,235,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 122,506 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $5,005,595.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,920 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,253,576.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $11,591,813.37.

On Friday, June 4th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $4,387,501.30.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. 415,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.65.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

