NFT Index (NFTI) Price Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. NFT Index has a total market cap of $972,321.89 and approximately $19,624.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $435.99 or 0.01339731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.76 or 0.00644561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.45 or 0.07062874 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

