NFTify Market Capitalization Achieves $632,032.43 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. NFTify has a market capitalization of $632,032.43 and approximately $10,408.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00108905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00154396 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,629.27 or 0.99996075 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003027 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,020,032 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

