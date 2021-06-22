NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $153.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $162.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.51.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.78. The stock had a trading volume of 83,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $206.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 541.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

