Nimiq Price Tops $0.0046 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Nimiq has a market cap of $36.49 million and approximately $955,141.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,346.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.52 or 0.05860056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.01366910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00369719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00116826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.18 or 0.00634312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00365783 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038583 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,588,131,586 coins and its circulating supply is 7,926,631,586 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.