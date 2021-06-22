Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $412,464.01

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $412,464.01 and approximately $675.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00185109 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00031936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,516,250 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.