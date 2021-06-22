Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSRXD. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NSRXD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 23,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,798. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

